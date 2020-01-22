MP's Riya gets PM Bal Shakti Award

MP girl Riya Jain has been awarded with Prime Minister Bal Shakti award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ramnath Kovind.

Riya will meet the Prime Minister on January 24 at the Prime Minister residence. She will also participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26 in New Delhi.

Riya is among 49 students selected for the Prime Minister award in different fields of expertise. She has received this award in the field of art and culture.