MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

A senior IAS officer of Central Government has written a letter informing the state about extortions at barriers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Corruption in the state transport department has turned into a major problem for which the government is paying the price. In terms of logistics index, Madhya Pradesh got the 17th rank among 21 states just a few months ago.

The rampant corruption in the transport department is one of the major reasons for decline in the rank. It came to light in a letter that a senior officer of the Central Government wrote to the chief secretary.

A copy of the letter, available with the Free Press, says that money is extorted from truckers at the barriers on MP borders.

Special secretary of logistics Amritlal Meena referred to the letter written to the chief secretary. According to the letter, a sum ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1, 500 is charged from the truckers in the name of facilitation at the time of entry and exit of a truck. Apart from that, the officials of the regional transport office (RTO) harass the truck drivers who are stopped on some pretext or the other, which prevents them from reaching their destination in time.

The officer wrote to the state government to resolve this issue and to make the officials of the RTO and those of the police to follow the rules.

Corruption at the barriers has led to the fall in state’s position in logistics. It may also affect the investment in the state.

According to a member of the Transport Association CL Mukati, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and officials of the department have accepted that money is extorted from truckers at the barriers.

He said those who would carry proper documents would not be stopped. Mukati further said that they demanded closure of the barriers.

Barriers will be closed in Maharashtra from February 15 and they should be stopped in MP, too.

article-image

