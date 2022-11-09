MP’s Paralympian shooter participates in World Shooting Para Sport Championships

Rubina Francis | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy’s Paralympian shooter Rubina Francis left on Tuesday to participate in the ongoing World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, from November 9 to 17.

Shooter Rubina Francis will represent India in three pistol shooting events named 10m Air pistol women SH1, 10m Air Pistol mixed team, and 10m Air Pistol women.

While talking about the tournament, her coach said, ”This tournament is the road to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as here the athletes can confirm a berth for themselves with Paralympic quotas. We have prepared her well so that she can not only win but also reserve a place for the upcoming Paralympic Games. If everything goes according to plan, then most probably, we will get the Paralympic quota as well.”

He added, “Rubina joined MP academy in 2017, and since then, I have seen her grow in many aspects. She has transformed herself in the technical, personal, physical, and psychological aspects.”

Talking about the training sessions of Para shooters, the coach said, “Our training sessions are generally inclusive as shooting is more of a technical sport. Most of the shooters get the same training. But sometimes, if any athlete requires personal training or different planning, we change the set pattern too. In physical training, we make some changes according to the athlete’s impairment, but in technical training, every athlete is the same.”

He added, “We must be more careful with the Para athletes as there are some limitations.

Rubina’s impairment is related to her lower body, and we have customised shoes for her so that she can get full support.”

Shooter Rubina was awarded Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2022 on November 7.