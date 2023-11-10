MP’s Aishwary Bags Gold In National Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 22-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar hails from Ratanpur village in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, clinched a gold medal in the 10M air rifle men’s category with an impressive total of 250.7 in the National Games in Goa.

Services Sports Control Board’s Sandeep Singh got the silver with 250.4, while Uttar Pradesh's Pratham Bhadana bagged bronze with 229.4.

This is Aishwary’s second medal in the National Games. He also secured a gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3-position event.

He started showing results at the international level in 2019, when Aishwary won the bronze medal at the Asian Airgun Championships in the junior 10m air rifle event. The same year, at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Aishwary won the gold medal and set the junior World record by scoring 459.3 in the 50m 3P event.

Aishwary also participated in the 2020 Olympics after securing a quota via the Asian Championships in 2019. He bagged gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup event in New Delhi with a score of 462.5 in men's 50m 3P. He also clinched gold in 50m 3P men's event with a new junior world record at the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships held in Lima, Peru.

Madhya Pradesh so far grabbed 112 medals (37 gold, 36 silver, and 39 bronze).

