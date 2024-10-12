MPRDC To Construct Three Flyovers, Tender Issued; Four-Lane Flyover To Come At Vyapam Square | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) is going to construct three flyovers, one in the State capital and tenders for the three have been floated. These flyovers are going to come at Vyapam Square in the city, Bhopal-Vidisha junction near Sukhisevania village and at the junction of Bhopal-Dewas Road and Bhopal bypass road.

On completion, these flyovers will facilitate the traffic arrangement to a greater extent and will also boost the transportation facility. The four-lane Vyapam square flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 44.41 crores. People in MPRDC having knowledge of the matter said that Vyapam square flyover will bring down the traffic pressure between Vyapam Square and New Market area.

The stretch has witnessed accidents in the past and the flyover will ease the traffic and thus bring down the number of mishaps on the roads. The Vyapam square flyover length will be 780 meters long; stretching 400 meters towards Chinar Park and 400 meters toward the Board Office. The center point of the flyover will be Vyapam Square.

The construction period of all three flyovers will be of two years from the date of awarding the contract. A sum of Rs 28.37 crores will be spent on the construction of four-lane flyover at Bhopal-Vidisha Junction near Sukhisevania village.

The flyover at the junction of Bhopal bypass road will be built at a cost of Rs 27.45 crores. A senior officer of MPRDC said that flyovers have been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.