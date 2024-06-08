 MPPSC Releases Results Of SSE-2022 Mains; 1599 Students Shortlisted For Interview
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMPPSC Releases Results Of SSE-2022 Mains; 1599 Students Shortlisted For Interview

MPPSC Releases Results Of SSE-2022 Mains; 1599 Students Shortlisted For Interview

As OBC quota issue is pending before the court, MPPSC adopted two-part formula, denoted as 87-13, to disclose the results.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announced results of State Service Examination-2022 Mains, held between January 8 and 13.

As OBC quota issue is pending before the court, MPPSC adopted two-part formula, denoted as 87-13, to disclose the results. A total of 1,286 candidates were shortlisted for interviews for 405 posts allocated within 87% share. Additionally, 313 candidates have been selected for 52 posts allotted within the 13% share. The interview dates are yet to be announced, but the process is expected to commence shortly.

Read Also
MPPSC-2021 Results: Ankita Patkar Tops State; 7 Females Among Top-10
article-image

Preceding the Mains results, the pre-exam outcome was declared in July last year. Initially, 13,601 candidates were chosen for the main ex- amination. Consequently, 10,351 candidates were selected for the 405 main part posts, while 3,250 candidates secured positions for 52 provisional posts.

Furthermore, the PSC exam was conducted on May 21, 2023. MP PSC has allocated a total of 110 posts for OBC candidates, assuming 27% reservation. Among these, 58 posts fall under the 14% share, while 52 posts are designated within the 13% bracket. In the breakdown of available posts by category, a total of 126 General, 82 SC, 103 ST, 103 OBC, and 36 EWS candidates have been selected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Releases Results Of SSE-2022 Mains; 1599 Students Shortlisted For Interview

MPPSC Releases Results Of SSE-2022 Mains; 1599 Students Shortlisted For Interview

Bhopal Youths Caught Dancing On Roof Of Moving SUV At VIP Road; Early Morning Video Goes Viral

Bhopal Youths Caught Dancing On Roof Of Moving SUV At VIP Road; Early Morning Video Goes Viral

7 Offbeat Treks In Madhya Pradesh To Satiate Your Adventurous Heart

7 Offbeat Treks In Madhya Pradesh To Satiate Your Adventurous Heart

7 Budget-Friendly, Quick & Tasty Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings

7 Budget-Friendly, Quick & Tasty Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings

Bhopal: Road Re-Laying Makes Houses Sit Below Road Surface In Kolar

Bhopal: Road Re-Laying Makes Houses Sit Below Road Surface In Kolar