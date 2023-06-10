MPPSC Fills State Service Posts After Four Years, Recruitments Done On 87% Of Total Vacancies

Ajay Gupta |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of nearly four years, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday did selection for state service posts with filling 221 out of 260 vacancies through state service exam-2020.

All vacant posts could not be filled due to legal tangle over OBC quota issue. A total of 87 per cent posts of total advertised have been filled and selection on the reset of the 13 posts will be done after the court’s final order on the petitions on OBC quota issue.

In the results declared so far, Morena-based Ajay Gupta, who is currently DSP, is the state’s topper who got maximum 939 marks out of 1575 marks.

Nidhi Bhardwaj |

Bhopal resident Nidhi Bhardwaj (924 marks) and Indore’s Simmi Yadav (923.5 marks) secured second and third slots respectively.

All three were selected for deputy collector’s post.

MPPSC filled to 24 posts of deputy collector, 12 posts of DSP, 35 posts of assistant director (school), 5 posts of assistant commissioner, 2 posts of SP (district jail), 33 posts of Naib Tehsildar, 16 posts of cooperative inspectors, etc.

Simmi Yadav |

MPPSC had prepared the selection list in two parts naming main part and provisional part.

The selection list for main part (87 per cent of seats) has been declared whereas provisional part (which

is remaining 13 per cent) is on hold. The provisional part marks and selection list will be after the court’s final order.

MPPSC cleared that the candidates of both the parts can’t make claim for changes at any stage of recruitment process.