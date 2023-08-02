MPPSC Announces SETs On August 27; All You Need To Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the State Eligibility Test (SET) to be held on August 27. There will be two question papers in the exam to be held from 12 pm to 3 pm. Both the question papers will be conducted without any gap. PSC has released the list of optional subjects along with compulsory subjects.

PSC has also issued clarification regarding the codes of various subjects. Candidates appearing in the eligibility test by choosing Mathematics, Music and other subjects have been informed how they have to choose compulsory and optional subjects in the same OMR sheet.

The question paper will be in three parts. All the questions in the compulsory part have to be attempted. While any one of the two elective parts have to be solved as per the subject code selected in their application. A detailed information letter has been issued on the website of PSC.

Admit Card Issued For Interview Of State Service Exam 2019

PSC has issued the admit card for the interview of State Service Exam 2019. Interviews are to be conducted from August 9. PSC has selected more than 1900 candidates for interview including provisional and main part. Candidates will be able to know the date of their interview after downloading the admit card.

Candidates who did not complete the formalities of application verification in time have been dropped from the interview round.

The interview round will last for at least two months. The commission is happy that the Supreme Court has not given a stay on the interview. While the candidates are claiming that there are at least 150 petitions pending on a single exam.

