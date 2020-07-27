MPBSE result 2020: Class 12 Scores out at mpresults.nic.in; girls outshine boys

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the results of class 12 today.

The overall pass percentage for the class 12 exam is at 68.81 percent.

Once again girls outshined boys with 73.40% pass percentage, while 64.66 percent of boys cleared the exam.

Last year, the MP Board class 12 pass percentage was at 72.37 percent which saw a decline of 3.56 percent this year.

Once again government schools performed better in results. This time 71.43 percent of students from the government schools cleared the exam, whereas the pass percentage for private schools is at 64.93 percent.

The results of MPBSE class 12 results can be checked online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

· Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

· Click on the result link - MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2020

· Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

· Your results will be displayed on the screen

· Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

· MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

· MP Mobile and FastResult App

· MP Mobile App on Window App Store

Board's PRO, SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.