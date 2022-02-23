MPBSE: Now, no smartwatches in examination hall

BHOPAL: After the ban on use of calculators and other electronic devices, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has now also prohibited smartwatches inside the examination hall , said the board public relation officer, Mukesh Malviya.

The state education board through a press release informed that all electronic devices including calculator, mobile, smart watches etc are prohibited inside the exam hall.

The move came after confusion at some centers where some students came wearing smartwatches. The students pointed out that smartwatch was not mentioned in the banned items’ list in the order issued by the board.

The state education board released new instructions on Wednesday in which smartwatch has been mentioned specifically.

Teachers on duty have been asked to make arrangements to keep these devices safely on school premises.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:08 PM IST