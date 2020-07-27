MPBSE class 12 scores out on mpresults.nic.in; Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra from Mandsaur top exam with 99%

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared class 12 result today. The results of MPBSE class 12 results can be checked online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Priya Shambhu Lal and Rinku Bathra of Mandsaur topped class 12 exam with 99 percent (495 marks).

Streamwise Toppers of MPBSE class 12 are as follows:

Science-Maths Group:

Priya Lal from Mandsaur- 495 marks

Rinku Bathra from Mandsaur- 495 marks

Harish Carpentar from Mandsaur- 491 marks

Narendra Kumar Patel from Chattarpur- 489 marks

Sakshi Mishra from Hoshangabad- 487 marks

Science-Biology Group:

Anushka Gupta from Shivpuri-490 marks

Bharat Aarya from Gwalior- 486 marks

Madhu Aarya from Sheopur- 485 marks

Chandresh Loda from Guna- 484 marks

Delan Patel from Indore- 484 marks

Humanities Stream:

Khushi Singh from Rewa- 486 marks

Madhulata Singh from Narsinghpur- 479 marks

Nikita Patidar from Neemuch- 476 marks

Riyanshi Shakyavar from Rajgarh- 473 marks

Niraal Sharma from Datiya- 471 marks

Commerce Stream:

Mufaddal Arvivala from Neemuch- 487 marks

Priyanshi Yadav from Dewas- 480 marks

Nikita Bhargava from Vidisha- 480 mark

Aanchal Jain from Bhopal- 479 marks

Kritika Bhati from Dewas- 477 marks

Agriculture Group:

Gaurav Ojha from Shivpuri-483 marks

Satyam Lodhi from Panna- 483 marks

Vibek Dhakkad from Shivpuri- 481 marks

Ranjeet Singh Yadav from Guna-480 marks

Manish Kushwaha from Panna- 479 marks

Fine arts and Home-Science Group:

Shubhangi Mishra from Chattarpur-444 marks

Jumana Kapdawala from Ujjain- 440 marks

Kirti Sahu from Shivpuri- 439 marks

Sonam Lodhi from Shivpuri 439 marks

Hamida Ansari from Khargaon- 439 marks

Board's PRO SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examination in 2020. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the meritorious students will be given 25 thousand rupees and certificates.

Steps to check the result:

· Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

· Click on the result link - MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2020

· Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

· Your results will be displayed on the screen

· Download and take the print out

Mobile phone applications to check results online:

· MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store,

· MP Mobile and FastResult App

· MP Mobile App on Window App Store

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.