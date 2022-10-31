MP:17 injured as bus overturns in Singrauli

FP News Service

SINGRAULI (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 people aboard a bus were injured after it overturned on National Highway 39, which connects Singrauli to Sidhi. It is under construction.

No fatalities were reported and the injured have been admitted in NCL central hospital. According to local residents, the accident took place on Sunday noon on NH 39. The bus started from Bargawan and was bound for Morwa. The locals said that the driver of bus jumped off the vehicle and fled. After the accident, police were informed.

The policemen reached the spot and made arrangements to take injured to the hospital. The local residents have expressed dismay over prolonged construction of the highway. They said several accidents had taken place on highway eversince its construction began 12 years back.

Singrauli collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena, when contacted, stated that the matter would be probed, and action would be taken against construction company if its fault was found.