 MP Youths Begin 800 Km Trek To Reach Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)
Their goal is to reach Ayodhya on January 25 and have a glimpse of the deity.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): As the entire nation gears up to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, two youths from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district embarked on an 800-kilometer journey on foot to Ayodhya. They started their journey from Astha and reahed the district headquarters on Tuesday, where they received a warm welcome on the highway.

As per information, Shubham Jayaswal and Ravi Bagwan are walking from Ashta to Ayodhya. They reached Sehore on Tuesday, where they were welcomed by Jagdish Kushwaha and colleagues from the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The two walkers mentioned that their plan is to cover about 40 kilometers in a day and are devoted followers of Lord Rama, drawing inspiration from the organization. Their goal is to reach Ayodhya on January 25 and have a glimpse of the deity.

It is observed that these two individuals are walking on Bhopal-Indore Road, chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram.' They are receiving enthusiastic welcomes at various locations. After the welcome in Sehore, they continued their journey towards Bhopal.

