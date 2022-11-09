MP: Youth thrash minor boy for misbehaving with classmate

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Few miscreants thrashed a minor boy for allegedly misbehaving with a girl.

A video, that went viral on social media, shows the alleged accused mercilessly thrashing the boy.

The victim in his statement to the police claimed that the accused forced him to booze and consume ganja.

The Padav police, taking cognizance of the matter, assured the victim of justice and arrest the alleged accused soon.

According to Rajesh Dandotiya, the viral video is reported to have been shot in the fort of Gwalior.

As per the victim's statement, the accused thrashed him for misbehaving with a girl from his school, claiming further, that he has not been going to the school for the past two months. The reason for the brawl is yet to be ascertained, added the officer.

We have launched a manhunt for the accused and an investigation is on, added he.