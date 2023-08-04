MP: Youth Opens Fire On Shop Owner In Broad Daylight In Sagar; Case Registered

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth opened fire on a shop owner in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place under Moti Nagar police station limits in the district on Thursday. A CCTV video of the incident has also come to light which went viral on social media.

The victim Swati Sahu said, "I was at the shop and in the meantime the accused Vasu Ahirwar came along with one of his companions and opened fire with a gun. But no one was hurt in the incident." Notably, the same accused Vasu along with his other companions had kidnapped Swati Sahu's son in the past. The police had arrested a few of the accused at that time but Vasu was not caught.

Accused Used To Threaten Victim Over Phone

She also said the accused used to continuously threaten the victim through phone calls but on Thursday he carried out the incident. After that the victim lodged a complaint into the matter.

"A case has come to light under Moti Nagar police station, where the accused attempted a murder on a victim after which a case was registered into the matter under IPC section 307 and three teams were formed to search the accused," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha.

Accused Absconding

The accused is still absconding and the police teams are continuously searching for the accused. The teams are also getting its location and he will be arrested soon, he added.

When asked about the accused had also kidnapped the son of the victim in the past, the officer said that the accused had previous criminal records. He had committed a crime and an FIR was registered in which the police arrested about five accused but the accused was absconding at that time.

The police are continuously searching the accused and he will be arrested soon, he added.

