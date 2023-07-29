MP: Youth Cooks Up Story Of Being Kidnapped To Avoid Moneylenders In Satna | Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth has spun a yarn of his kidnapping to escape from the clutches of moneylenders. The police, however, worked out the case and found the youth, Rohit Kushwaha.

According to reports, Gyan Bai, wife of Babulal Kushwaha, a resident of Ganesh Nagar under Nayi Basti police station, lodged a complaint that her son Rohit, working as agent of RTO office, went missing on Tuesday.

He set out of home at 10am, and told his mother at 10pm that he would not return. The next morning when his mother called up Rohit, his phone was switched off. Then, she called up her relatives to know the whereabouts of her son, but nobody could give her any suitable reply.

After the woman lodged a complaint at the police station, the cops registered a missing person and began to search for Rohit. On the night of July 25, Rohit called up his family and friends that some people had surrounded and his life was in danger.

Without saying anything about the place from where he was calling up, he switched off his phone. On the grounds of the mobile location of the last call of Rohit, a police team rushed to the spot and found him in the Amdara area under the Jhukehi police station.

Initially, he tried to misguide the police by telling different stories about his disappearance. When the police strictly quizzed him, Rohit revealed the true story behind his being kidnapped. He cooked up the story to get rid of moneylenders from whom he had taken lakhs of rupees. The police handed him over to his parents.

