MP: Youth Congress Protests In Rewa Against Scams; Cops Use Teargas, Water Cannons

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday used teargas and water cannons on Youth Congress workers protesting against alleged NEET irregularities, exam paper leaks and the state's nursing scam, an official said.

The Youth Congress workers, led by its national president Srinivas BV, also protested against a recent incident in which two women opposing the laying of a road on private land were half buried in murrum (loose soil mostly used for construction activities) by anti-socials on Saturday.

"Several protesters were held for not following orders of the administration. Those trying to scale barricades were arrested. They did not have permission to hold the protest. Water cannons and teargas shells were used to disperse them," Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters.

YC national president Srinivas said the NEET irregularities, paper leaks and nursing scam make Madhya Pradesh look like the "nursery of all scams".

"Scams like Vyapam, nursing, patwari recruitment all started from here. No action was taken against Pradeep Joshi, who is NTA (National Testing Agency) chairman and (he has been) rather promoted. Several protesters were injured," he said, adding the police and administration were lying on the issue of permission for the protest.

Srinivas also claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was being controlled by a remote from Delhi.

Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, who took part in the protest rally, alleged the BJP government has made Madhya Pradesh a "laboratory of scams".

Other protesters included MP Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan.