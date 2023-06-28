 MP: Youth Climbs Mango Tree, Gets Electrocuted
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was electrocuted in Khaparkheda village on Monday when he came in contact with a live wire, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the youth climbed up a mango tree to pluck fruits. The power line of a factory in Khaparkheda-Gadhaghat passed through the branches of the tree.

According to reports, Ram Singh climbed up the tree to pluck mangoes, but he could not see the wire and came in its contact. 

In the process, he was electrocuted and died on the spot. The police began an inquiry into the case and said the factory owner used the mango tree as an electric pole.

article-image
