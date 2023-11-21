MP: Young Man Suffering From Epilepsy Dies After Falling From Suicide Point In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man died on Tuesday after falling from Tilwara bridge of Jabalpur, known as suicide point. The deceased youth was suffering from a serious disease like epilepsy. The police reached the information and started investigating the entire matter by conducting Panchnama proceedings and sending the body for post-mortem.

There was a stir in Tilwara Ghat, famous as Suicide Point, located in Tilwara police station area of Jabalpur, when a young man died after falling. When the police reached the information and started further investigation of the case by conducting Panchnama, they came to know that the deceased youth was a resident of Tilwara police station area, whose name is Suresh Mallah.

The family members told the police that the deceased Suresh Mallah was suffering from a serious disease like epilepsy. The deceased had left home for Tilwara at 10 in the morning but as soon as he reached Tilwara bridge, Suresh started having goosebumps. At first Suresh controlled himself but fell down about 100 metres from the bridge. Due to which Suresh died on the spot.

According to experts, an epilepsy patient must carry his identity card with him whenever he goes out of the house alone. His name, address, name of the disease and details of medicine etc. should be mentioned. Along with this, the patient should not drive vehicles like cars, scooter etc. Operating dangerous machines should also be avoided. Avoid climbing tall buildings. There is a possibility of seizures due to excess stress. Such a patient should always stay away from rivers, ponds and fire.

Sub Inspector Abhishek Kaithwas, posted at Tilwara police station, said that according to the family, the deceased was suffering from epilepsy due to which he fell down from the bridge. Panchnama proceedings were conducted and the body was sent for post-mortem. The police are undergoing an investigation in the matter.