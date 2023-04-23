MP: Would-be brides made to undergo pregnancy test at mass marriage event in Dindori; Congress slams it as insult of poor, demands high-level inquiry | Representative Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A mass marriage scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government stirred a controversy after some of the would-be brides were found to be pregnant and the opposition Congress sought to know under what guidelines these women were subjected to medical tests.

The issue is related to the marriage of 219 couples in Gadasarai town in Dindori district under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' on Saturday to mark Akshaya Tritaya, an official said on Sunday.

Calling such testing an insult to the poor, Congress legislator Omkar Singh Markam said, "The state government must clarify what are the guidelines or rules for such pregnancy tests."

Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also raised questions regarding the matter in a tweet on Sunday.

Kamal Nath demands high-level probe

He wrote, "The news of getting pregnancy test done for more than 200 daughters has come to the fore in Dindori at a mass marriage event that was held under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. I want to know from the Chief Minister whether this news is true? If this is true, then on whose orders was such gross insult done to the daughters of Madhya Pradesh? Do the daughters of the poor and tribal communities have no dignity in the eyes of the CM?"

Demanding an unbiased probe into the matter, he further wrote, "Under the Shivraj government, Madhya Pradesh is already on top in the country in terms of women harassment. I demand from the CM that a fair and high-level inquiry should be conducted into the entire matter and the guilty should be punished severely. This is not just a matter of pregnancy test, but also of a malicious attitude towards the entire female race."

Admin says, tests conducted to detect sickle cell ailment

Defending the administration, Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said that directives were issued during the mass marriage event for detection of sickle cell ailment among those taking part.

During medical examination, some brides spoke of period issues after which doctors at the site took a decision to conduct pregnancy tests on those with such complaints, Mishra informed.

Four pregnant women not allowed to take part in mass marriage

"There was no directive from the administration to conduct pregnancy tests. The four women who were found to be pregnant were not allowed to take part in the mass marriage," he added.

Under the 'Mukhaya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana', the state government provides Rs 56,000 as financial assistance to eligible couples.

(With inputs from PTI)