MP: Worker Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Cement Factory In Satna, Dies

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old employee of a cement factory in the district died on Monday after he stuck in a conveyor belt.

A conveyor belt is a material handling system designed to move supplies, materials and components from one department to another in a factory.

The worker identified as Ramesh Yadav was a resident of Bholgarh.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the packing plant of the cement factory where one person was engaged instead of four.

The management of the factory, however, hid the information from the family members of Yatad.

The dead worker was being taken to Rewa by an ambulance, but others working on the premises of the plant refused do that and conveyed the news to Yadav’s family.

When the kin of Yadav reached the spot, the factory management locked the main gate of the plant.

A large number of locals gathered around the factory and forced the management to open the gate.

The police pacified the angry family members who demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation from the factory management.

