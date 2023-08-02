 MP: Work At Jawaharlal Nehru Agri University Comes To Standstill As Employees Lock Main Gate On 7th Day Of Protests
MP: Work At Jawaharlal Nehru Agri University Comes To Standstill As Employees Lock Main Gate On 7th Day Of Protests

The employees went on strike a week ago demanding implementation of 7th pay commission.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Work at Jabalpur's Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (JKVV) came to a standstill as employees continued their protests on the 7th day on Wednesday.

The employees went on strike a week ago, demanding implementation of 7th pay commission among various other demands and stopped all the work.

On Wednesday, the agitating employees locked the main gate of the University as [art of the protests. The employees said that they had expressed their demands to management several times, but no step to address their issues was taken.

Employees And Management In Talks Since 27 Months

Central Employees Union president, Nikhil Dwivedi said, “We have been continuously talking about our various demands like arrears of the last 27 months to the employees, regularisation of time scale and pay scale to the employees, but our demands have not been heeded to. That is why we were forced to go on strike.” 

The strike is going on not only in JKVV but also in all the agricultural colleges affiliated to the university. The employees have warned that if their demands are not met any time soon, then their strike will continue further.

