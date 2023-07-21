MP: Women Raise Slogans Against Priyanka Gandhi In Gwalior, Ask Her To Visit 'Crime-Ridden' Rajasthan | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Over a hundred women from Rajasthan held protests and raised slogans against Priyanka Gandhi during her visit to Rani Laxmibai's memorial in Gwalior on Friday. They accused Ashok Gehlot led Congress government of atrocities against women and asked her to visit Rajasthan as well.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is in Gwalior to start the party’s election campaign. She left for the samadhi of Rani Laxmibai from Gwalior Airport and when she reached there, more than a hundred women from Rajasthan who were already present on the spot started shouting slogans against her.

Congress Workers Raise 'Scindia Murdabad' Slogans

As soon as Gandhi got down from the car amid high security, all the women threw leaflets listing their demands at her. In response, the Congressmen too started raising slogans of ‘Scindia Murdabad’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protesters, some of them members of BJP state working committee, asked why Priyanka Gandhi is not coming to Rajasthan to know the condition of the atrocities happening under the Gehlot government.

The protesters threw leaflets at Priyanka Gandhi | FP Photo

'Girls Are Being Raped In Rajasthan'

“Girls are being raped in Rajasthan. False cases are being registered against innocent people but, till date, neither Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi has come to the state to see the situation,” they said.

As the protest grew strong, the security personnel took Priyanka out of the venue with great difficulty.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)