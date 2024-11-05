 MP: Woman Teams Up with Lover To Kill Mother-in-law In Chhatarpur; Both Held
Fearing that their affair may be disclosed to Lakshmi’s husband, the woman and her lover conspired to kill Sunila.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman together with her paramour killed her mother-in-law in Khureri village under Jujhanagar police station on Monday. The police arrested the woman, 25-year-old Lakshmi Singh and her lover Sachin Singh on Tuesday.

According to reports, the mother-in-law of the woman 45-year-old Sunila Singh came to know of her daughter-in-law’s affair with another man. So, the woman, together with her paramour, killed her mother-in-law with pieces of stone.

The body of the woman was found in Khurari village on Monday evening. Lakshmi was married to Sunila’s son Ankur Singh. During the inquiry, the police suspected the hands of Lakshmi behind the murder of Sunila. The police took Lakshmi and Sachin into custody and quizzed them.

Superintendent of police Agam Jain said both the woman confessed to having killed her mother-in-law with the help of her paramour. Both of them have been arrested, Jain said.

