MP: Woman Slips As She Deboards Moving Train, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman boarded a wrong train from Bhopal railway station on Sunday morning. On realising that she had embarked on the wrong train, she tried to deboard it when it had started moving. Eventually, she got stuck between the train and the platform and sustained grievous injuries.

She was declared brought dead at the hospital, the GRP officials said. GRP TI Zaheer Khan told Free Press that the woman who met the ill fate was Bindu Singh Parihar, a native of Narsinghpur. She was to travel to Dewas with her sister-in-law and had to board Malwa Express on Sunday.

She, however, boarded Samta Express. When she learnt that she had boarded the wrong train, the train had begun moving by then. Frenzied, she tried to deboard the train but lost balance and got stuck between the platform and the train.

She was dragged for several metres in the same position. The people and GRP jawans present on the spot rushed to her aid. They managed to rescue Parihar who had become unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.