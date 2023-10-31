MP: Woman Severely Injured After Blast Due To Firecrackers In Gwalior House

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman got severely burnt following an explosion due to firecrackers in the Janakganj police station area of Gwalior on Tuesday night. The blast was caused after both the kitchen gas cylinder and firecrackers placed nearby caught fire and was so severe that the house’s roof also blew off. The injured woman has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade that reached the spot.

According to information, the incident was reported at Vinod Jain’s rented house in Shankar Colony of Janakganj police station area. When his wife went to the kitchen to cook, she turned on the cylinder and lit the gas stove. Suddenly, the cylinder caught fire and the fire reached the fireworks kept near the kitchen, causing a massive explosion.

Probe on

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. While the woman injured in the fire was immediately taken to the hospital, efforts were made to extinguish the fire and the fire has been brought under control. The police are inquiring as to why the crackers were kept in the house and how it caught fire.