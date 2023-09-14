 MP: Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Murdering Hubby In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Murdering Hubby In Chhatarpur

MP: Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Murdering Hubby In Chhatarpur

According to reports, a 25-year-old youth RajeshSahu, resident of Bada Malhara, was brought to a community health centre because in a serious condition

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:54 AM IST
article-image
MP: Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Murdering Hubby In Chhatarpur | IANS

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional sessions judge - I of Bijawar, Rupesh Gupta, sentenced a woman and her lover to life term for murdering her husband and imposed a fine on them.

According to reports, a 25-year-old youth RajeshSahu, resident of Bada Malhara, was brought to a community health centre because in a serious condition, but when the doctors examined him, they found him dead.

The police came to know that the wife of Rajesh, Vinita, had an extramarital affair with another person named Sandeep Rai. When Rajesh came to know about, Vinita wanted to remove him from her way.

So, Sandeep, along with his cohorts Ramkishan Sen, Bhagchandra Ahirwar and Satpal Saini, hatched a conspiracy to dispose of Rajesh. On the night of June 27, 2019, Sandeep asked Vinita to open the main gate of her house and entered there with his accomplices.

The four criminals, with the help of Vinita, strangulated Rajesh. During the inquiry into the case, the police came to know that Rajesh’s wife had an affair with Sandeep and conspired to kill her husband.

The court, besides sentencing Vinita and Sandeep to life imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

Read Also
MP: Father-Son Duo Held For Arms Peddling, Recover 25 Pistols
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates