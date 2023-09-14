MP: Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Murdering Hubby In Chhatarpur | IANS

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional sessions judge - I of Bijawar, Rupesh Gupta, sentenced a woman and her lover to life term for murdering her husband and imposed a fine on them.

According to reports, a 25-year-old youth RajeshSahu, resident of Bada Malhara, was brought to a community health centre because in a serious condition, but when the doctors examined him, they found him dead.

The police came to know that the wife of Rajesh, Vinita, had an extramarital affair with another person named Sandeep Rai. When Rajesh came to know about, Vinita wanted to remove him from her way.

So, Sandeep, along with his cohorts Ramkishan Sen, Bhagchandra Ahirwar and Satpal Saini, hatched a conspiracy to dispose of Rajesh. On the night of June 27, 2019, Sandeep asked Vinita to open the main gate of her house and entered there with his accomplices.

The four criminals, with the help of Vinita, strangulated Rajesh. During the inquiry into the case, the police came to know that Rajesh’s wife had an affair with Sandeep and conspired to kill her husband.

The court, besides sentencing Vinita and Sandeep to life imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

