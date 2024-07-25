 MP: Woman Hangs Herself Barely Hours After Returning From ‘Mayka’; Hubby Was Suffering From Prolonged Illness
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman ended her life by hanging herself, just three hours after returning from her parental home on Thursday. This incident occurred in the village of Umaria-Bakeli, within the jurisdiction of Amarapur Chowki under Indwar Police Station.

She is survived by her three children: two daughters and one son. The news of her suicide has left the entire village and her family in a state of shock and grief. Indwar police arrived at the scene upon being informed and have registered a case and initiated necessary proceedings.

According to information, the woman is identified as Kalpana Devi, wife of Viren Loni. Sources say that Kalpana Devi had arrived at her in-laws' house from her parental village, Khalondh, around 12 noon by bus. At approximately 3 PM, she took the drastic step of committing suicide by hanging herself in her in-laws' home. The sudden and tragic event has left her family in deep mourning.

An added layer of tragedy is that Kalpana's husband, Viren Loni, is suffering from an illness. Recently, Kalpana had traveled to another district in Madhya Pradesh, where she engaged in agricultural work to support her family.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

