 MP: Woman Excise Officer Held While Accepting ₹1.20 Lakh Bribe In Umaria
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Woman Excise Officer Held While Accepting ₹1.20 Lakh Bribe In Umaria

MP: Woman Excise Officer Held While Accepting ₹1.20 Lakh Bribe In Umaria

The official said the complainant had approached the SPE claiming Umaria district excise officer Rini Gupta had been threatening him with the fake case.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman officer of the Madhya Pradesh excise department was nabbed on Tuesday by Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) when she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh for not implicating a man in a false case of liquor seizure in Umaria district, an official said.

The official said the complainant had approached the SPE claiming Umaria district excise officer Rini Gupta had been threatening him with the fake case.

Gupta was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from the complainant in her office at Umaria, a release quoted Lokayukta's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rewa, Praveen Singh Parihar as saying.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further legal steps are being taken, Parihar said.

Read Also
Bhopal: FDA Imposes Fine On Dozen Sweet Shops For Unhygienic Conditions & Illegal Trade Ahead Of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM SVANidhi Scheme To Help Bring India In Top 3 World Economies: Union Minister Karad

PM SVANidhi Scheme To Help Bring India In Top 3 World Economies: Union Minister Karad

MP: Woman Excise Officer Held While Accepting ₹1.20 Lakh Bribe In Umaria

MP: Woman Excise Officer Held While Accepting ₹1.20 Lakh Bribe In Umaria

Mahua Travels To Europe From Madhya Pradesh

Mahua Travels To Europe From Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: GST Raid At Famous Ready-Made Garment Firm In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: GST Raid At Famous Ready-Made Garment Firm In Jabalpur

MP CM Chouhan Congratulates People On Raksha-Bandhan Festival

MP CM Chouhan Congratulates People On Raksha-Bandhan Festival