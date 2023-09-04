MP: Woman Dies After Doctor Administers Injection To Her, Kin Stage Sit-In | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An ailing woman who had been to a doctor’s clinic in Satna along with her kin for treatment, died after the doctor allegedly administered two injection doses to her, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the kin of the woman placed her body in front of the clinic and staged a sit-in. They were pacified after the cops intervened. According to the police, the woman who died after receiving the dose of injection was named Rajabai Vishwakarma, a native of a village in Panna.

She had been brought to Satna by her husband and other kin, as she had been suffering from fever from the last few days. The fever had not been subsiding, after which she was taken to Satna, to the clinic of a doctor identified as Poonam Agrawal.

Dr Agrawal gave her a pill to eat, after which she administered two injection doses to her. The woman began sweating profusely soon after receiving the dose.

She was advised to lie down for some time, after which she died. When her kin learnt about this, they created a ruckus and staged a sit-in outside the clinic. The police had to intervene, who assured them of relevant action against the doctor, after which they were pacified.

