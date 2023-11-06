 MP: Woman Demands ₹500,000, Files Harassment Case Against Police Officer In Gwalior
The incident took place within the Padav police station area, where TI Timash Chari filed a complaint about blackmailing.

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police station in-charge has been trapped in a honey trap, facing demands of 500,000 rupees by a woman in Gwalior on Monday. When the woman didn’t receive the demanded sum, she filed a case of physical harrasment against the police officer.

As a result, both parties have lodged complaints, leading to the detention of the woman and her two associates. The police have taken action against the officer as well.

It began with social media chats between the officer and a woman, which later transitioned to face-to-face meetings. During one such interaction, the woman secretly recorded inappropriate videos. After which, she began to blackmail the officer, threatening to expose the videos. Fearing disgrace, the officer succumbed and handed over five lakh rupees to the woman. However, two days later, the woman arrived at the police station with her female friend and brother, issuing threats to file a false rape complaint unless the officer provided more money.

The police acted swiftly, filing a First Information Report (FIR) and detaining the woman and her brother, retrieving 2.5 lakh rupees from them. The woman accused the TI of sexual misconduct.

According to ASP Rajesh Chandel's statement, following the complaint against the station in-charge, the case was registered, resulting in the detention of the woman and her companions and the recovery of 2.5 lakh rupees. The woman's allegations were also documented in the case.

