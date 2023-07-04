 MP: Woman Clings To Moving Police Car, Pleads Cops To Release Her Smuggler Son
Ignoring the woman's request, Narsinghpur police allegedly continued to drive the car for atleast 500 meters and took her to police station.

Updated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
MP: Woman Clings To Moving Police Car, Pleads Cops To Release Her Smuggler Son | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman clung to a moving police car's bonnet as she pleaded cops to release her son accused of smack smuggling in Narsinghpur.

Ignoring the woman's request, the police allegedly continued to drive the car for atleast 500 meters and took her to police station.

The incident was caught on camera and the clip is now going viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Kahar was caught with 20 grams smack worth Rs 3 lakh.

According to information, while Narsinghpur police was arresting Sonu Kahar under charges of smuggling smack, his mother tried stopping the police from taking him to police station.

In her trial to stop the police she hanged on to the car's bonnet but police did not stop driving the car.

On seeing the video of this in human act of Narsinghpur police, Superintendent of Police suspended three policemen.

The matter pertains to Gotegaon police station of Narsinghpur district.

