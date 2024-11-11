MP: Woman Attacked, Robbed After Taking Lift; Accused Held

Representative Image |

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was attacked and robbed on Friday in Maihar by a person who offered her a lift on his bike, the police said. The accused not only committed the crime but also concocted a false story to deceive the police and the public. However, his fake plan was unravelled and he was apprehended by the police.

According to police, the incident took place in Kotwali police station limit when Saroj Patel, a resident of Gordya village, was attacked by Rajkumar Patel (46), also from her village, who had offered her a ride. Rajkumar stabbed her with a knife near Dhatoura turn on Maihar-Katni Road and robbed her of cash and jewellery, including new and old gold earrings, a mangalsutra with four lockets and ?1,100.

Saroj Patel had travelled to Unchehara for shopping, where she met Rajkumar. Claiming that he was heading in the same direction, Rajkumar offered her a lift. On the return journey, he diverted his bike off the highway to a secluded area near Dhatoura where he attempted to snatch her jewellery.

Read Also Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

When she resisted, he attacked her with a knife, injuring her neck, and fled with her valuables. Later, Rajkumar returned to the scene and fabricated a story, claiming that six unknown assailants on two bikes had attacked them. He told people and police that he had escaped after attackers threatened him with a knife.

However, during the investigation, police grew suspicious of Rajkumar's story. With the assistance of the cyber cell, they uncovered his involvement. After an overnight search, police arrested him on Saturday, recovering the stolen items.