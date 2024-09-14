MP: Woman Arrested For Renting Bank Accounts Used In Online Scams

Representative Image | File Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Crime Branch has arrested a woman who was renting out bank accounts for online fraudsters. The arrest followed the recovery of numerous bank passbooks and ATM cards from her residence.

The woman had been renting out these accounts to scammers. She targeted poor and labor class individuals, persuading them to open bank accounts under the guise of receiving money from online game apps. She would then keep the passbooks and ATM cards, receiving ₹2,000 per account as rent.

According to information, the woman is identified as Shivani Shukla a resident of Dabra. According to reports, she came to Gwalior a couple months ago. The crime branch had been investigating reports of accounts being used to launder money from online scams. Some victims had reported their accounts being blocked and involved in suspicious transactions. An inquiry revealed that Shukla had opened these accounts for the scammers.

The Crime Branch is now questioning Shukla to uncover more details about her accomplices. Initial findings suggest that one of the scammers is from Datia. The investigation continues as the police work to dismantle the larger fraud network.

Modus Operandi

Upon searching her home, the police found around 15 different bank passbooks and ATM cards. Shukla admitted to having met a young man who offered her ₹2,000 for each account she opened. She then provided these accounts to fraudsters who carried out the scams.