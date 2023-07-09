MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

Representative image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Now the witnesses, unable to go to the court, can appear before the court through video conferencing.

System officer of the district and session court Sarvesh Pratap Singh said video conferencing had been launched for those witnesses who are unable to reach the court.

It was done after directives issued by district and session judge Chandradoy Kumar to make the justice system work fast.

Video conferencing is an integrated web technology which can be run on high-speed internet, internet and virtual private networks.

The witnesses and accused can be contacted with the help of document visualiser, high-definition camera and microphone so that there may not be any delay in processing a case.