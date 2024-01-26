MP: With Appointment Letter In Hand, Officers Share Tales Of Triumphs Amid Struggles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, for a few as long as five years, 686 candidates selected by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the years 2019 and 2020 were presented appointment letters by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday. The newly appointed officials opened up about their challenges and journey in conversations with Free Press.

Excerpts:

Taken five years for my appointment

Priyanka Sahu, a resident of Seoni who was appointed to the post of sub registrar, said, “I belonged to the 2019 batch, and it has taken five years for my appointment. Throughout this period, a myriad of events unfolded, including societal pressures that demanded coordination. When I took the main exams, I was unmarried, but now, upon receiving the appointment letter, I am married. Despite the challenges, especially during the time of Covid, I managed both the studies and my family. My in-laws have been remarkably supportive, and I’m grateful for the encouragement from everyone around me.”

Worked part-time to support family

Neha Prajapati, excise sub-inspector, said, “I initially prepared for the preliminary exam from her home in Satna and later moved to Bhopal for the mains. However, during my studies, my younger sister was selected for MBBS and required financial support. To assist, I started working at coaching institutes, checking question papers. Despite my efforts, the main exam results were delayed. Subsequently, I attempted the preliminary exam multiple times over the years without success, and was demotivated. However, when the interview date finally arrived, everything went smoothly, providing a much-needed boost.”

Family supported throughout

Jamuna Dudwa, assistant director of the finance department from Khandwa district, said, “Life presented numerous challenges during these five years, culminating in the delayed results of my second attempt. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced me to return home, where concentrating on studies proved difficult. Subsequently, I relocated to Indore to better focus on my preparations, albeit accompanied by financial hardships. Throughout it all, my family remained steadfast in their support, which proved invaluable.”

Managing work and studies was quite challenging

Sanskar, appointed to the post of district jail superintendent, said, “In 2018, I successfully secured a position and currently serve as the assistant commissioner in Janpad. Despite the challenges of managing work responsibilities, I embarked on my journey to prepare for my second attempt in 2020. The dual task of working and studying proved to be a bit challenging, particularly as I was posted in various locations.”

The journey was full of struggles

Neha Morya, from Agar Malwa, said, “I have been appointed to the position of cooperative inspector, and five years is indeed a significant period of time. Throughout this journey, there were challenges and struggles, but in the end, the hard work paid off, making it all worthwhile.”