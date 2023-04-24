MP: Wife accuses parents of husband's murder after she recognises Mom's saree used as a noose in Rajgarh

Representative Image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found hanging in mysterious circumstances in Rajgarh district on Sunday. Prima facie, the incident seemed like a case of suicide. However, pointing out at the saree that was used as a noose, the youth’s wife said it was her mother's and has alleged that her parents killed her husband as they did not like him and his family.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the matter pertains to the Bhojpur police station area in Rajgarh district.

Hemant and Sharda married two years ago

Two years ago, 22-year-old Sharda got married to Hemraj of Doriyakhedi village, of Tanwarwad area. After the marriage, however, Sharda's father Amar Singh refused to send his daughter to her in-laws house till next year, citing the prevalent tradition of ‘gauna’ in the area.

Guana is a practice in the area that prohibits sending daughter to her in-laws immediately after marriage.

Hemant, a farmer by profession, and Sharda started talking over the phone and the bond grew stronger.

Sharda's parents refused to send her off even after 16-months of marriage

Even after 16-months of marriage, Sharda’s parents did not sent her off to her in-laws house. On the other hand, they started objecting to Hemant coming to see Sharda before ‘gauna’. This started a dispute among Hemant and Sharda’s families. While Hemant’s family wanted to have their daughter-in-law at their house, Sharda’s family started planning to marry their daughter somewhere else as they did not like Hemant’s behaviour.

Fearing that her parents will marry her off somewhere else, Sharda left her house one day and started living with her husband and in-laws.

In-laws called Hemant home

On Saturday, Hemant received a call from his in-laws who asked him to come over and take back the 2.25 kg silver ornaments which they had presented to Sharda as per custom. At first, Hemant was skeptical about the move, but when Sharda convinced home to go, he went to his in-laws' house.

Later in the day, he called his family members and complained that his in-laws were beating him. He also said that they wanted to kill him.

Immediately after the phone call, Hemant’s family members reached Sharda’s house but were forced to leave after stone pelting from Hemant’s in-laws. Unable to see Hemant at the spot his family members thought that he might have run somewhere.

However, the very next morning, Hemant’s body was found hanging from a tree.

Sharda recognised her mother's saree

When the body was taken down from the tree, Sharda recognised her mother’s saree and alleged that her parents had killed Hemant. She also said that the field in which Hemant’s body was hanging belongs to her father.

Bhojpur police station in-charge Jitendra Mawari said, “Information was received at 7:30 am on Sunday that a youth had hanged himself in Richhadia village. We reached the spot and saw that a young man was hanging from the noose of a saree on a village tree. During interrogation, he was identified as Hemraj Tanwar (26), a resident of Doriyakhedi village. After taking possession of the dead body, it was sent for postmortem. The case is being investigated.”