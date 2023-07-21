MP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers Protest Against Shahdol Sarpanch's Bizarre Diktat

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The sarpanch and secretary of Naganoudi Gram Panchayat of Janpad Panchayat Jaysihnagar of Shahdol district announced ‘Tughlaqi Farmaan’ that if anyone's animals/cattle are found to be loitering in open in the village, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed along with beating with shoes for 5 times.

Villagers Feeling Insulted

The villagers after hearing this decree are angry and feeling insulted. Later, the villagers gheraoed the panchayat, and by giving information to the SDM of the area through WhatsApp and phone, they registered their protest, demanding action.

Jaisinghnagar SDM Bhagirathi Lahre said that he had received information through WhatsApp, till now no such video has come to fore, if any such case comes to the fore then action will be taken into the matter.

