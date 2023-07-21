 MP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers Protest Against Shahdol Sarpanch's Bizarre Diktat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers Protest Against Shahdol Sarpanch's Bizarre Diktat

MP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers Protest Against Shahdol Sarpanch's Bizarre Diktat

The villagers after hearing this decree are angry and feeling insulted.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The sarpanch and secretary of Naganoudi Gram Panchayat of Janpad Panchayat Jaysihnagar of Shahdol district announced ‘Tughlaqi Farmaan’ that if anyone's animals/cattle are found to be loitering in open in the village, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed along with beating with shoes for 5 times.

Villagers Feeling Insulted

The villagers after hearing this decree are angry and feeling insulted. Later, the villagers gheraoed the panchayat, and by giving information to the SDM of the area through WhatsApp and phone, they registered their protest, demanding action.

Jaisinghnagar SDM Bhagirathi Lahre said that he had received information through WhatsApp, till now no such video has come to fore, if any such case comes to the fore then action will be taken into the matter.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3 Booked For Stabbing Man In MP Nagar, Search On
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers...

MP: 'Whoever Leaves Their Cattle In Open Will Be Beaten With Shoes & Fined ₹500' - Villagers...

MP: CBI Conducts Raids In Jabalpur; FIR Against 17 For Irregularities In Construction Works Of...

MP: CBI Conducts Raids In Jabalpur; FIR Against 17 For Irregularities In Construction Works Of...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Ratlam, Betul & More; Gates Of Kolar Dam Opened

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Ratlam, Betul & More; Gates Of Kolar Dam Opened

MP: Women Raise Slogans Against Priyanka Gandhi In Gwalior, Ask Her To Visit 'Crime-Ridden'...

MP: Women Raise Slogans Against Priyanka Gandhi In Gwalior, Ask Her To Visit 'Crime-Ridden'...

Effective Efforts Should Be Made For The Empowerment Of Gram Sabhas, Says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Effective Efforts Should Be Made For The Empowerment Of Gram Sabhas, Says Governor Mangubhai Patel