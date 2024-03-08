MP Weather Updates: Temperature Crosses 30°C In Over Dozen Cities; Weekend Weather To Remain Unchanged

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effects of heat have begun to take hold in Madhya Pradesh now that the rain and hailstorm have ended. In 19 districts across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, the daytime temperature on Thursday exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. In Narsinghpur, the mercury was measured at 34.4 degrees. The Bhopal Weather Center states that this will be the weather for the next three days, or till March 10. There could be a 2 to 3 degree increase in daytime temperature.

According to meteorologist Abhijeet Chakravati, the state will experience dry weather on March 10. In most places, both the daytime and nighttime temperatures will rise. There is no chance of rain in the state because of the Western Disturbance, although there will be clouds in Gwalior-Chambal for sure.

Temperature expected on Friday

It's hot in Ratlam, Dhar, and Narsinghpur.-Mandla

On Thursday, the hottest place was Narsinghpur. This location's mercury was measured at 34.4 degrees. In Dhar, it was measured at 33.4 degrees, in Ratlam at 33.2 degrees, and in Mandla at 33 degrees.

In terms of large cities, Bhopal recorded 30.3 degrees, Indore 31 degrees, Gwalior 28 degrees, Jabalpur 29.8 degrees, and Ujjain 31.7 degrees.

In Pachmarhi, Shivpuri, Naugaon, Rewa, Sidhi, Khajuraho, Raisen, and Satna, the temperature stayed below thirty degrees.

Tikamgarh, Sagar, Umaria, Guna, Malajkhand, Chhindwara, Seoni, Damoh, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Betul, and Khandwa all registered temperatures of 30 degrees or above.

It rained a lot in Madhya Pradesh at the start of March. Let us inform you that the entire state saw both light and severe rain in certain locations between March 1 and 3. Over 35 regions also experienced hail, and the storm's top speed was 74 km/h.

Numerous districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Datia, Raisen, Vidisha, and Narmadapuram, experienced a change in weather. Crops suffered as a result, and the government launched an investigation.

