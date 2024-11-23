 MP Weather Updates: Mercury Below 10 Deg/Cel In Bhopal, Others Cities; Temperature May Rise Gradually After Couple Of Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Updates: Mercury Below 10 Deg/Cel In Bhopal, Others Cities; Temperature May Rise Gradually After Couple Of Days

MP Weather Updates: Mercury Below 10 Deg/Cel In Bhopal, Others Cities; Temperature May Rise Gradually After Couple Of Days

The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days, according to meteorological department officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:37 AM IST
article-image
MP Weather Updates: Mercury Below 10 Deg/Cel In Bhopal, Others Cities; Temperature May Rise Gradually After Couple Of Days | A-1 CREATION

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a nip in the air as mercury was below 10 degrees Celsius in 12 cities including Bhopal on Friday. In Bhopal the temperature has continued to drop in the last four days, paralyzing normal life in the city.

The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days, according to meteorological department officials. However, after a couple of days, there is scope for a gradual increase in temperature in Madhya Pradesh.  However, the relief would only be temporary.

Bhopal recorded 27.1 degrees Celsius day temperature while it recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius after further drop of 0.8 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius day temperature and 12.8 degrees Celsius night temperature.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Cold Weather Increases Risk Of Heart Attacks, Warn Health Experts
article-image

According to meteorological department, there is a weak Western disturbance as an upper air trough is moving across the North Pakistan and Kashmir region.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Liver Patient Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 6th Floor Of Cooper Hospital
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Liver Patient Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 6th Floor Of Cooper Hospital
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC Upholds 17-Year-Old's Conviction For Raping Minor Friend; Reject False Allegation Claim
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC Upholds 17-Year-Old's Conviction For Raping Minor Friend; Reject False Allegation Claim
Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Hosts 3-Day Ram Katha Event
Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Hosts 3-Day Ram Katha Event
Mumbai: Chikungunya Cases Surge To 578 In 2024, Reaching 3-Year High
Mumbai: Chikungunya Cases Surge To 578 In 2024, Reaching 3-Year High

The system will result in scattered weather activity across the higher mountains. Isolated places will have a brief spell of light snowfall. The lower and middle ranges may have isolated and light precipitation on November 23rd night and November 24th early morning. The system will pave the way for cooler weather across the plains at the start of the week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

Vote Count In Bypolls To Budhni, Vijaypur Assembly Seats On November 23; BJP-Cong In Straight Fight

Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered

Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

MP November 22 Weather Update: November Colder Than Previous Years; Chilly Winds Intensifying...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Students Attend School Under A Tree, On The Carpet; Teachers Call It...

MP Govt Appoints New Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest After 10 Elephants Die At Bandhavgarh...

MP Govt Appoints New Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest After 10 Elephants Die At Bandhavgarh...