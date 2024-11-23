MP Weather Updates: Mercury Below 10 Deg/Cel In Bhopal, Others Cities; Temperature May Rise Gradually After Couple Of Days | A-1 CREATION

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a nip in the air as mercury was below 10 degrees Celsius in 12 cities including Bhopal on Friday. In Bhopal the temperature has continued to drop in the last four days, paralyzing normal life in the city.

The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days, according to meteorological department officials. However, after a couple of days, there is scope for a gradual increase in temperature in Madhya Pradesh. However, the relief would only be temporary.

Bhopal recorded 27.1 degrees Celsius day temperature while it recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius after further drop of 0.8 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius day temperature and 12.8 degrees Celsius night temperature.

According to meteorological department, there is a weak Western disturbance as an upper air trough is moving across the North Pakistan and Kashmir region.

The system will result in scattered weather activity across the higher mountains. Isolated places will have a brief spell of light snowfall. The lower and middle ranges may have isolated and light precipitation on November 23rd night and November 24th early morning. The system will pave the way for cooler weather across the plains at the start of the week.