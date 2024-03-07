MP Weather Updates: Clear Sky This Week; Temperature To Rise By 3°C After Shivratri

MP Weather Updates: Skies To Remain Clear Till March 10; Temperature To Rise By 3°C After 2 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh skies are expected to be clear for next 4 days due to low impact of western disturbance in the state. However, light cloyds can be seen in the Gwalior-Chambal division.

At the same time, slight coolness due to northern winds will keep the heat bearable. After two days, the day and night temperature will increase by 3 degrees. Earlier on Wednesday, the mercury remained 34 degrees or more in Narsinghpur, Seoni and Dhar. The night temperature has also increased by 2 degrees.

Temperature expected on Thursday

Meteorologist Abhijeet Chakravati claims that the state is experiencing northern winds as a result of snowfall in the mountains. Sooner, the winds will shift due to the ongoing Western Disturbance activities. There will be less cooling both during the day and at night as a result. For the next five days, the weather will stay dry.

Gwalior coldest for second consecutive day

There was a chill in many of the state's cities on Wednesday as well because of the cold winds. Gwalior stayed the coldest for the second day in a row as a result. Here, the recorded daytime temperature was 25.2 degrees. Tuesday had a temperature of 25.1 degrees.

In terms of large cities, Bhopal reported a temperature of 29.2 degrees, Indore 31.9 degrees, Jabalpur 28.7 degrees, and Ujjain 31.5 degrees.

The temperatures in Naugaon, Shivpuri, Khajuraho, Rewa, and Pachmarhi continued to be below 28 degrees.

Tikamgarh, Ratlam, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Shajapur, Damoh, Chhindwara, Khargone, Betul, Malajkhand, Khandwa, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Dhar, and Seoni all had temperatures of thirty degrees or higher.