 MP Weather Update: Winter Sets In As Temperature Begins To Drop; Rain Expected In Eastern Districts After October 24
MP Weather Update: Winter Sets In As Temperature Begins To Drop; Rain Expected In Eastern Districts After October 24

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold will intensify gradually.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the onset of winter, with temperatures dropping across major cities. In Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain, night temperatures have reached around 20°C. Gwalior and other cities are experiencing night temperatures between 18-19°C, while Pachmarhi remains the coldest during both day and night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold will intensify gradually. Past trends from the last 10 years indicate that by the end of October, night temperatures in the state begin to drop rapidly.

Night Temperatures in Key Cities

Several cities recorded night temperatures dropping by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius. On Sunday and Monday night, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 14.8°C. Other cities, including Chhatarpur’s Naugaon, Raisen, Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, and Umaria, recorded temperatures below 20°C.

Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours

The current weather system is weakening, and no rain is expected for the next three days. However, a system active in the Bay of Bengal may impact the state from October 24 onwards. Eastern districts might experience thunderstorms and cloud cover.

Monsoon has officially ceased

The monsoon officially withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 15, but due to active weather systems, some districts continued to receive rain. In the last 24 hours, light rainfall was reported in Narmadapuram, Betul, Morena, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Over the last week, the southern part of Madhya Pradesh experienced continuous rainfall due to a low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation system. A new weather system could bring rain to the eastern parts of the state in the next three days.

