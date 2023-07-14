 MP Weather Update: Wet Weekend Ahead As Heavy Rainfall Alert In 19 Districts
There are chances of heavy rainfall in 19 districts of the state during the next 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): July is set to keep up its reputation of a rainy month. Heavy rainfall is expected across 19 districts.

According to Senior meteorologist, Western Madhya Pradesh, including the districts of Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram division, has been experiencing rainfall for the past one to two days, which is expected to continue on Friday as well.

There are chances of heavy rainfall in 19 districts of the state during the next 24 hours. These districts may receive more than 4 inches of rainfall. In other districts, there will be scattered showers.

Heavy Rainfall: Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts may experience heavy rainfall. Rainfall of around 2.5 to 4 inches is expected in these areas.

Light Rainfall: Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Shyopurkalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Panna, and Chhatarpur districts may experience light rainfall.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, in comparison to last year's data on the same date, the district has already received more rainfall this year, despite the current light showers.

According to weather expert Ake Shukla, the month will see consistent rainfall until its end, with nearly daily showers predicted.

Combining all six tehsils, the district received 8.7 inches of rainfall by this time last year. However, this year's average rainfall has reached 14.7 inches, already.

Despite the ongoing rainfall being relatively moderate, the water levels in the city's lakes are steadily rising.

Yashwant Sagar, a major water source for the western part of the city, has been consistently increasing its water level every three to four days. Currently, it stands at 19 feet, nearing its full capacity of 19 feet. It is expected to reach its maximum capacity by July 31st.

