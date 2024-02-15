MP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 districts of state, including Bhopal and Gwalior saw fog on Thursday morning . Prior to this, light rain occurred in the Sagar district on Wednesday.

Clouds will continue to cover the Rewa and Sagar regions on Thursday. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain relatively low. Due to humidity, some areas may experience light drizzles. After the system passes through, a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in nighttime temperatures is anticipated from Friday onwards.

The Senior Scientist of the Bhopal Meteorological Department, Dr. Divya E. Surendran, said that a cyclonic circulation over the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, along with the passage of a trough line, is causing rainfall activity in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh mentioned that local cyclonic circulations around the Rewa region are also influencing the weather. Additionally, active southern winds are bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to changing weather conditions in several cities on Wednesday.

Rewa, Satna, and Khajuraho were the coolest on Wednesday. The daytime temperature in Rewa was 23.4 degrees Celsius, Satna recorded 23.6 degrees Celsius, and Khajuraho reported 23.8 degrees Celsius. Narsinghpur and Pachmarhi also had temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius.

Seoni, Betul, Dhar, Mandla, Khandwa, and Khargone registered the highest temperatures, exceeding 29 degrees Celsius. Khargone recorded the highest at 31.8 degrees Celsius.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 27 degrees Celsius, Indore 27.2 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 25.9 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 24 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain reported 28.7 degrees Celsius.