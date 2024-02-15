 MP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP

MP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP

Clouds will continue to cover the Rewa and Sagar regions on Thursday.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 districts of state, including Bhopal and Gwalior saw fog on Thursday morning . Prior to this, light rain occurred in the Sagar district on Wednesday.

Clouds will continue to cover the Rewa and Sagar regions on Thursday. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain relatively low. Due to humidity, some areas may experience light drizzles. After the system passes through, a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in nighttime temperatures is anticipated from Friday onwards.

The Senior Scientist of the Bhopal Meteorological Department, Dr. Divya E. Surendran, said that a cyclonic circulation over the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, along with the passage of a trough line, is causing rainfall activity in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh mentioned that local cyclonic circulations around the Rewa region are also influencing the weather. Additionally, active southern winds are bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to changing weather conditions in several cities on Wednesday.

Rewa, Satna, and Khajuraho were the coolest on Wednesday. The daytime temperature in Rewa was 23.4 degrees Celsius, Satna recorded 23.6 degrees Celsius, and Khajuraho reported 23.8 degrees Celsius. Narsinghpur and Pachmarhi also had temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius.

Seoni, Betul, Dhar, Mandla, Khandwa, and Khargone registered the highest temperatures, exceeding 29 degrees Celsius. Khargone recorded the highest at 31.8 degrees Celsius.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 27 degrees Celsius, Indore 27.2 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 25.9 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 24 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain reported 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mahabharat Actor Nitesh Bharadwaj Accuses IAS Wife Of Harassment, Not Letting Him Meet Kids
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP

MP Weather Update: Trough Line Over Maharashtra Induce Clouds, Drizzle In Parts Of MP

MP: Romantic WhatsApp Chat Between IPS Officer & Female Subordinate Goes Viral, Turns Out To Be...

MP: Romantic WhatsApp Chat Between IPS Officer & Female Subordinate Goes Viral, Turns Out To Be...

MP: 4 BJP Candidates, 1 Congress Leader File Nominations For RS Polls

MP: 4 BJP Candidates, 1 Congress Leader File Nominations For RS Polls

MP: 'Victory Of Democracy,' Vivek Tankha Hails SC Decision To Strike Down Electoral Bonds Scheme...

MP: 'Victory Of Democracy,' Vivek Tankha Hails SC Decision To Strike Down Electoral Bonds Scheme...

MP: Controversial Patwari Recruitment 2023 Gets Clean Chit; Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2,...

MP: Controversial Patwari Recruitment 2023 Gets Clean Chit; Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2,...