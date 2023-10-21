MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two western disturbances are active in North India since Friday, but both are going to be ineffective in Madhya Pradesh. No changes in temperature or rain activity is to be recorded on Saturday.

However, the skies on Saturday morning were cloudy. Skies may remain cloudy for a few days. Also, there is no forecast of rain, but it will be cloudy. This will neither increase nor drop the temperature. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that severe cold will start from November.

Meteorologist Pandey said that due to moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, many parts of the state including Bhopal remained cloudy on Friday. However, there was no significant difference in its temperature.

The current day and night temperature will remain the same in the month of October.

Cold Mornings And Evenings

Right now the mornings and evenings in Madhya Pradesh are mildly cold.Similar weather will continue for the next 10 days. In most cities the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees celsius during the day and 20 degrees Celsius at night.

Temperatures Of Districts

On Friday, the day's temperature was recorded to be 33.8 degrees in Bhopal, 32.2 degrees in Indore, 33.2 degrees in Gwalior, 32.1 degrees in Jabalpur and 35 degrees celsius in Ujjain.

The lowest temperature was recorded to be 28.2 degrees in Pachmarhi and 29.9 degrees in Malajkhand. The temperature remained around 32 degrees in Dhar, Khargone, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria and Malajkhand.

There is a trend of all three seasons in October. This time too the weather has been similar. In the first fortnight of October, many cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced such heat as if it was the month of March-April.

In many districts the temperature remained more than 37 degrees. There was also an effect of mild cold in the initial week of October. However, due to Western Disturbance not being active, dry air coming from Rajasthan, the intensity of sunlight has increased by 20% and the effect of slight cold was reduced.

