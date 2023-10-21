 MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

The current day and night temperature will remain the same in the month of October.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two western disturbances are active in North India since Friday, but both are going to be ineffective in Madhya Pradesh. No changes in temperature or rain activity is to be recorded on Saturday. 

However, the skies on Saturday morning were cloudy. Skies may remain cloudy for a few days. Also, there is no forecast of rain, but it will be cloudy. This will neither increase nor drop the temperature. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that severe cold will start from November.

Meteorologist Pandey said that due to moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, many parts of the state including Bhopal remained cloudy on Friday. However, there was no significant difference in its temperature. 

The current day and night temperature will remain the same in the month of October.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Gives Ticket To 3 Brahmin Candidates From Indore Sanjay, Pntu &...
article-image

Cold Mornings And Evenings

Right now the mornings and evenings in Madhya Pradesh are mildly cold.Similar weather will continue for the next 10 days. In most cities the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees celsius during the day and 20 degrees Celsius at night.

Temperatures Of Districts

On Friday, the day's temperature was recorded to be 33.8 degrees in Bhopal, 32.2 degrees in Indore, 33.2 degrees in Gwalior, 32.1 degrees in Jabalpur and 35 degrees celsius in Ujjain.

The lowest temperature was recorded to be 28.2 degrees in Pachmarhi and 29.9 degrees in Malajkhand. The temperature remained around 32 degrees in Dhar, Khargone, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria and Malajkhand.

Read Also
Nominations For MP Polls Begin As Minister Bhupendra Singh Files Papers In Khurai
article-image

There is a trend of all three seasons in October. This time too the weather has been similar. In the first fortnight of October, many cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced such heat as if it was the month of March-April. 

In many districts the temperature remained more than 37 degrees. There was also an effect of mild cold in the initial week of October. However, due to Western Disturbance not being active, dry air coming from Rajasthan, the intensity of sunlight has increased by 20% and the effect of slight cold was reduced.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Biggest Advocate Of Caste Census", Congress MP on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Miracle' Remarks
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Same, No Impact Of Western Disturbances

MP Election 2023: "Congress Focusing On Future Of Nakul Nath, Jaivardhan Singh In This Election,"...

MP Election 2023:

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Ends Suspense On Scindia Fighting Polls

MP Assembly Polls 2023: Congress Workers Burn Effigies Of Digvijaya Singh, His Son Jaivardhan Singh

MP Assembly Polls 2023: Congress Workers Burn Effigies Of Digvijaya Singh, His Son Jaivardhan Singh

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC...

MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC...