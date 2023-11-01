MP Weather Update: Temperature To Remain Between 10 To 12 Degrees This November

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the capital Bhopal, there is a trend of heat during the day and cold at night in the month of November for the last 10 years. The weather department has predicted similar weather this time too. This happened twice in 10 years in Bhopal, when the night temperature reached 9 degrees. This time the mercury will remain between 10 to 12 degrees. Due to active Western Disturbance, drizzle may also occur.

Scientist Prakash Dhawale of IMD Bhopal said that during the last 2 to 3 years, the minimum temperature in Bhopal has been 10-11 degrees Celsius. This time the trend will be similar. The average day temperature can remain up to 30 degrees. This time the effect of cold will start increasing at night by November 15-20.

Bhopal's weather is like this in November

The average day temperature is 29.9 degrees and the average temperature at night is 15 degrees. At the same time, the average rainfall of the month is 8.7 mm. Meteorologists said that after the end of the south-west monsoon period in November, the weather is generally calm. In this month the sky appears clear or surrounded by light clouds.

After the withdrawal of monsoon, humidity is felt in the month of October, but it does not happen in November. It is especially cold in the morning and evening. The effect of fog is also visible in the morning.

Light rain also expected

In the last 10 years, there has been light rain in the month of November in the years 2019 and 2020. This happens due to the effect of Western Disturbance passing through Northern India. This time two western disturbances are expected to become active before November 15. However, meteorologists have predicted little chance of rain.

