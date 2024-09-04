MP September 4 Weather Update: State Nears Full Rain Quota; Brace For Heavy Showers

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of completing its monsoon rainfall quota for the year, with the state already having received 95% of its average seasonal rainfall. This amounts to an impressive 35.3 inches. With just 2 inches more rainfall needed, the state is expected to achieve its normal annual rainfall level soon. The weather department has predicted both heavy and light rains across the state over the next three days, further contributing to this year's rainfall tally.

The monsoon, which became active in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, has brought consistent rainfall throughout June, July, and August. This has resulted in several districts receiving more than their usual quota of rain. Mandla tops the list with a staggering 47.19 inches, followed closely by Seoni, which has recorded over 46 inches. Other districts with high rainfall include Chhindwara, Sheopur, Dindori, Sidhi, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Raisen, and Sagar.

With more rains expected in the coming days, Madhya Pradesh is set to complete its annual rainfall quota, ensuring a good monsoon season for the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in five districts on Wednesday, including Ratlam and Mandsaur. Bhopal, the state capital, has been shrouded in clouds since early morning, indicating potential rainfall.

IMD Bhopal stated, Although the low-pressure area and the monsoon trough are still distant from the state, heavy and light rains are expected in various parts. In the next 24 hours, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall in some districts, namely Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Dindori, and Seoni. Light rains and thundershowers are also expected in other regions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain.

Tuesday saw a mix of weather patterns across Madhya Pradesh, with bright sunshine alternating with showers. Cities like Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, and Naugaon experienced intermittent rain. Dhar recorded the highest rainfall of 2.5 inches.

The heavy rainfall has also impacted the state’s water reservoirs. In Dhar’s Kukshi area, all ten gates of the Barkheda Dam were opened after it recorded 6.5 inches of rain in 24 hours, causing the dam level to rise to 262.40 meters. The dam's water inflow reached 3300 cubic meters per second.

Similarly, the continuous rainfall over July and August has led to overflow conditions in several of the state’s major dams. Bhopal's Kaliyasot, Kerwa, and Bhadbhada dams had their gates open for the last two days, and one gate of the Kolar Dam was also opened. In Narmadapuram, three gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by four feet. Although the gates were closed on Tuesday, water levels continue to rise, with increased inflows in Bansagar, Kundalia, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Johila, Parasdoh, Chandaura, and Kundalia dams.