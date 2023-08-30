MP Weather Update: State Faces Rising Temperatures And Dry Weather Ahead, Slight Chance Of Rain In Eastern Areas

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The halt in the monsoon has led to a rise in daytime temperatures in Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the mercury soared beyond 35 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, while over 25 cities in the state experienced temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius or higher.

Wednesday might witness a similar hot spell. Weather experts predict that the next two days will continue to be sunny and dry. There's a chance of rain activity in the eastern parts of the state on September 1-2.

Ved Prakash Singh, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that there isn't an active weather system right now, leading to dry weather and an increase in temperatures.

Some areas might experience intense rainfall on September 1-2 in the Jabalpur-Shahdol region.

According to local reports, within the past 24 hours, the weather has varied across regions. Although there was light drizzle in Sagar, the temperature remained at 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the dry weather in other cities, the intense sun has caused the temperature to rise.

Gwalior reached 35.1 degrees Celsius. Bhopal, Dhar, Guna, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Raisen, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Seoni, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria, and Malajkhand all registered temperatures higher than 30 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh has seen a 13% deficit in rainfall overall due to the monsoon break. The eastern region is 10% below normal, while the western part is 16% deficient.

Areas with the most rainfall in the state are Narsinghpur, with over 41 inches of rain. Seoni received 37.53 inches, and Mandla-Jabalpur received over 35 inches.

Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, and Narmadapuram recorded over 28 inches of rainfall. Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore, and Vidisha saw more than 24 inches of rain.

However, Khargone, Mandsaur, Badwani, and Gwalior witnessed the least rainfall, with less than 20 inches. The next 24 hours in the state are unlikely to bring heavy rainfall. Gwalior might experience intense sunlight, as could Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

Weather Forecast:

Bhopal: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of light drizzle.

Indore: The weather will remain clear. There's no prediction of rainfall.

Gwalior: Intense sunlight is expected, which could lead to higher temperatures.

Jabalpur: The weather will remain clear, impacting humidity and temperature.

Ujjain: There's a chance of light drizzle. Intense sunlight is likely during the day.