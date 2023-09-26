MP Weather Update: State Braces For Late September Rainfall Surprise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh may experience a shift in weather patterns before October, with the possibility of another round of rainfall due to the formation of a monsoonal system in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Meteorological Department, between September 27 and September 29, some regions in the state may witness rain accompanied by clouds.

This new system is expected to have a more pronounced effect on Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Rewa divisions, while Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior, and Chambal divisions may experience lighter rainfall due to its influence.

According to local reports, over the next 24 hours, the weather in various districts of the state may vary, with some regions witnessing cloudy skies and others experiencing occasional rainfall. Additionally, a more active system is anticipated between September 28 and October 2, with potential light rainfall in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

It is worth noting that this may mark the beginning of the withdrawal of the monsoon during the first week of October. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has received its average annual rainfall, with variations of 4% less in the eastern part and 4% more in the western part of the state.

Some districts, such as Narsinghpur, have received more than 51 inches of rainfall, while others, including Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa, and Sidhi, have recorded the least amount of rainfall. Several districts have seen rainfall exceeding 90% of the normal average, while others have received significantly less precipitation.

