MP Weather Update: Scorching November Heatwave Strikes In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the second time in 11 years, Bhopal is experiencing record-breaking heat in November, with daytime temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures were recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius. This hot trend is expected to persist for the next four days, according to weather experts.

According to local reports, the direction of the state's cyclone created from the surrounding cyclones appears to be heading south and southeast. Due to this shift in wind direction, daytime temperatures have risen above normal in most districts, leading to hotter days for the locals. Night temperatures have remained stable, accompanied by mild coolness in the plains.

As per the information from the Meteorological Department, the highest temperatures in the state were recorded in Damoh and Ratlam on Tuesday. The temperature reached up to 34 degrees there.

Meanwhile, in Chhindwara and Umaria, night temperatures remained normal, reaching around 13 degrees.

The weather scientist, Ashfaq Husain, mentioned that an active Western Disturbance in northern India is preventing cool winds from reaching Madhya Pradesh.

Consequently, warm weather is impacting the region, with the potential for increased cold after November 12. Night temperatures are predicted to drop, while daytime temperatures may average around 29-30 degrees Celsius.

From November 4 to 7, Bhopal saw a significant rise in daytime temperatures, reaching above 33 degrees Celsius and hitting a record level on November 7. Gwalior also experienced high temperatures, hitting 33 degrees Celsius, while Indore recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 31.5 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Districts like Guna and Ratlam witnessed temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius or higher.

In contrast, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Malanjkhand at 27.8 degrees Celsius, Betul at 29 degrees Celsius, and Raeesen at 29.6 degrees Celsius.

Overall, these areas have been facing unseasonably warm weather, with a high likelihood of hot conditions continuing for the next few days.

